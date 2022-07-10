Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 1,069 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Tobam acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average is $86.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.