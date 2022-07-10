Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 752,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,767,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $41.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

