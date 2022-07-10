Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 477 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 39,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 202,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,112 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

