Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $328,000. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 128,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 18.1% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 20.0% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 73,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

