Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45.

