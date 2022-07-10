Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average is $151.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

