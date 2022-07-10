Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,497,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.