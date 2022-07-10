Good Life Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 33,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

