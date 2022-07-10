Good Life Advisors LLC Has $536,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH opened at $518.63 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.76.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.