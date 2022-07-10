Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.04. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.