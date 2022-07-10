Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2,601.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $34.53 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.