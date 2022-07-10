Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 580 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

