Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,568 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

