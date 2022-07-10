Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 493.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 246,703 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PTNQ opened at $51.73 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.