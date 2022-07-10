Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $127.40.

