Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $202.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.57 and its 200-day moving average is $225.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.