Graham (NYSE:GHM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Graham has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 107.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Graham by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Graham by 27.0% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 108,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Graham by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

