Graham (NYSE:GHM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSE GHM opened at $7.05 on Friday. Graham has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 174.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

