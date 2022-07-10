Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires 8,403 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $298.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

