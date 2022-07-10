Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stake Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBI. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.