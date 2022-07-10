Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $1,698,043.22 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 32,486 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $1,698,043.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,700,261 shares in the company, valued at $193,412,642.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38.

On Friday, July 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $574,417.52.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,533 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $184,422.60.

On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,514,765.33.

On Friday, June 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,573,428.78.

On Monday, April 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $218,727.30.

On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $711,829.44.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $998,747.75.

Shares of HRMY opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $57.13.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,470,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,478,000 after buying an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

