Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) PT Lowered to $52.00 at KeyCorp

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HAYN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $375.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Haynes International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

