Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) PT Lowered to $52.00

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HAYN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $30.11 on Friday. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

