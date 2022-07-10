Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) PT Lowered to $52.00

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.70% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on HAYN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $30.11 on Friday. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Haynes International (Get Rating)
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haynes International (HAYN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.