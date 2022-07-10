HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after purchasing an additional 321,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.52.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $172.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.88 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

