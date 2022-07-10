HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of HCA Healthcare worth $225,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $172.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

