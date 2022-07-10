Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.
Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
