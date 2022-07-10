Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 106,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southern by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Southern stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

