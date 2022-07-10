Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,553,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,733 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,506,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,609,000 after purchasing an additional 110,272 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,566,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,377,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,224,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM opened at $21.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.