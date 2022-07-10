Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $390.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.23 and a 200 day moving average of $429.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

