Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 70,272 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,272 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG stock opened at $155.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.15. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.