Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $128.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.43.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.