Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after acquiring an additional 340,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after acquiring an additional 396,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after acquiring an additional 519,399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.