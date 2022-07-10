Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,907,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.74 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

