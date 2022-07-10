Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYB. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HYB stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

The New America High Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.