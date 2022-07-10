Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,521 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.05%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.