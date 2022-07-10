Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 824 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 48,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 343,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,006 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $135.72 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

