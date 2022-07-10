Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

