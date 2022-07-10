Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,740 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,740 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,367,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.36.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CFG opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

