Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1,470.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

NYSE V opened at $203.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.