Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1,470.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
NYSE V opened at $203.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
Visa Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
