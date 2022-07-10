Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stake Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Hormel Foods by 86.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Hormel Foods by 20.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Hormel Foods by 17.7% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock worth $372,727. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.