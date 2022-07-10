HWG Holdings LP Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.46. The stock has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

