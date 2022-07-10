ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Lowered to $290.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.90.

ICLR stock opened at $217.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $196.34 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.90.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

