Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after buying an additional 406,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Illumina by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $629,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $532,645,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Illumina by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.17.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $197.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

