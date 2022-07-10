Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

NYSE ITW opened at $182.27 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $177.03 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.23.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

