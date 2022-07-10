Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $5,215,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.05.

IRT stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.