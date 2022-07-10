Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $263,100.00 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $152.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $215,229,000. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after acquiring an additional 475,363 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

