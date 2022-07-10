Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $1,290,800.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BJ opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.