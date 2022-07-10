Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Sells $631,800.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $325,800.00.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Braze by 134.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in Braze during the first quarter valued at about $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth about $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $68,082,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

