Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CELH stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.16 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Celsius by 13.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

