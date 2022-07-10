Insider Selling: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Sells $108,707,969.85 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $14.75 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannae Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225,711 shares during the period. Thomas H Lee Partners LP boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,754 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,547,000 after buying an additional 1,736,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,426,000 after buying an additional 10,257,937 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

